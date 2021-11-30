Oyo Taskforce arrests 80 residents for disposing waste indiscriminately

No fewer than 80 persons have been arrested by the Oyo State Government through its Taskforce on environments for violating the environmental laws after disposing of their waste indiscriminately across the state.

These 80 offenders were apprehended by the law enforcement agency around Gate, Aleshinloye, Eleyele, Sabo, Apata, Iwo-road, Ojoo, Moniya, U.I-Agbowo, Sango, and General Gas axis of Ibadan, the state capital.

To prevent further delay, the offenders were dragged before the State’s Environmental Protection Tribunal for prosecution after contravening the law.

In their separate judgements, Chairmen of the State’s Environmental Protection Tribunal, Barr. Saheed Ganiyu and Barr. Kunle Abimbola disclosed that 80 offenders were caught dumping refuse in unauthorized places, hence they are guilty of violating the environmental laws of the state.

Similarly, three of the offenders were caught using vehicles to mobilize wastes to unauthorized areas while two were arraigned for obstructing the environmental task force team from performing their civic duties and were fined accordingly from ₦2,000 to ₦40,000 depending on the degree of their offences

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abiodun Oni, disclosed the numbers on Tuesday when he engaged Hausa leaders headed by the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland, Ali Zungeru, on the need to dispose of their waste as stipulated by the government.

Oni noted that, as part of the efforts of Oyo State government to resolve the menace of indiscriminate dumping of wastes on road medians, drainages and waterways, the State government decided to engage the leaders.

The commissioner, who led a team from his Ministry to the Palace of the Sarkin Hausawa at Sabo during the week, stated that indiscriminate dumping of wastes on road medians, particularly by under-aged children has become a common practice at odd hours within the Sabo community.

He, meanwhile, warned the community to desist from the act, as it poses a lot of environmental threats and exposes children to various risks in the state.

“The impact of indiscriminate dumping of wastes in an open space and street begging to the health and socio-economy of the state is indisputable. For instance, exposed wastes have been known to be responsible for diseases that may end up requiring medical attention. Thus, maintaining proper hygiene is very important to us, failure to uphold some level may lead to serious health hazards to us as individuals and persons living around us”, he said.

Oni further stressed that though the community is improving in its environmental sanitation exercise, the State Government desires it to receive the award of the cleanest environment in the nearest future.

Responding, Zungeru appreciated the government for recognizing the community while also pledging their support for any activities in this administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

