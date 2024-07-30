Oyo Speaker moves to avoid EndSARS repeat during hunger protest

In a bid to prevent a repeat of the devastating End SARS protests that rocked the nation in 2020 especially in Oyo State, the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, has warned against any form of violence as calls for nationwide protest gather momentum.

The Speaker called on security agencies to identify potential hotspots, and secure protesters in Oyo State ahead of the planned nationwide protest.

Ogundoyin, who stated this during a Youth stakeholders’ meeting held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo state capital, emphasized the need for peaceful protests and urged security agencies to take proactive measures to prevent any breakdown of law and order particularly in Oyo State.

The stakeholders meeting which was put together by the office of Chairman, Oyo State Youth Agency, Falana Adebowale was attended by other stakeholders including the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Com. Wasilat Adegoke, Special Adviser to President Ahmed Tinubu on Youth Initiatives, Titilola Gbadamosi, Executive SA to Governor Seyi Makinde on Youth and Sports among others

“It is no longer news that our country is facing numerous challenges, and the citizens have the right to express their grievances through peaceful protests.

“However, we must learn from the past and take proactive measures to prevent violence and ensure the safety of our citizens.

“As we face the prospect of another nationwide protest, we must ask ourselves: What did we learn from the past? How can we ensure that our actions lead to positive change without causing further harm? It is our responsibility to approach this situation with

wisdom and foresight.

“Today, I call upon all stakeholders, government officials, community leaders, activists, and citizens to engage in dialogue and seek peaceful and constructive solutions to our

grievances. Let us harness the power of 3Cs – Consultation, Collaboration, and Compromise. We must build bridges of understanding and work together to address the issues that concern us all.

“There’s no doubt that protests have their place in a democratic society, but they must be conducted in a manner that respects the rule of law and the rights of others. Violent protests will only lead to destruction, chaos and further sufferings.”

The Speaker specifically asked security agencies to identify potential hotspots and secure protesters, saying “we cannot afford to lose any life or property during this protest”.

He also appealed to protesters to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid any actions that could lead to violence.

“We understand the hardship in the land at the moment. However, we must protest in a peaceful and lawful manner. We must not allow our emotions to get the better of us, and we must not allow miscreants to hijack the protest.”

The Speaker assured that Oyo State Government would continue to do its best to make life bearable for residents of the State.

“In Oyo State, we are committed to creating platforms for dialogue and ensuring that every voice is heard. We will work tirelessly to address the concerns of our citizens and to implement policies that promote fairness and equity. But we cannot do it alone. We need your support, your ideas, and your dedication to the common good.

“Together, let us forge a path forward that is guided by wisdom, compassion, and a shared vision for a brighter future. ” Oyo Speaker said.