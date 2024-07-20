Oyo speaker empowers over 500 constituents

In order to experience rapid development, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has appealed to wealthy Nigerians to emulate public officeholders by empowering indigents citizens to address their economic challenges and others in the country.

Ogundoyin, who empowered over 500 residents of his constituent with funds under his 2024 programme, said that politicians alone cannot bring all Nigerians out of the poverty bracket, saying it requires joint effort to bridge the gap.

A breakdown of the beneficiaries showed that 300 artisans, traders and farmers were given N50,000 each to boost their businesses, 100 students got N20,000 each while 110 youths and some community members received N25,000 each

He stated this yesterday during a town hall meeting and empowerment programme for artisans, farmers, youths and traders within the Ibarapa East constituency.

Addressing stakeholders, the Speaker thanked the people of Ibarapa East for their support over the years, attributing his success to Almighty God and the people of the constituency.

Ogundoyin also commended the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for his efforts in changing the face of the state through infrastructure.

He appealed to the people in the constituency to continue to support the present administration in the state, assuring them that all ongoing projects in Ibarapa zone will be completed.

Reiterating his commitment to the development of the constituency, Ogundoyin, who is the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers in Nigeria, disclosed that he has been contributing to the development of the constituency before his emergence as lawmaker.

He said he has built maternity centre, mosque for Muslim community, secretariat for Eruwa Youth Movement, blocks of classrooms in Lanlate and Eruwa, support security agencies with motorcycles and facilitated opportunities for constituents..

Ogundoyin used the opportunity to call on industrious individuals in Ibarapaland and Oyo State, irrespective of political parties to join hands with political office holders to the the zone and the state.

The Speaker emphasized that for any constituency, zone, state and country to witness development, there must be joint efforts between the political office holders and the wealthy individuals.

The Lawmaker promised not to relent on his oars in championing the interest of the people in his constituency and the state at large.

Addressing the issue of security, Executive Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, Sunday Odukoya, applauded the Speaker for organizing the programme, noting that it will go a long way in keeping the constituents abreast of government activities in Ibarapa East Local Government.

Odukoya, a retired Commissioner of Police, said that Oyo State is one of the most peaceful state in Nigeria, owing to the commitment of the governor and the state House of Assembly.

He said that the priority given to the security by the state government led to the establishment and recruitment of 1,500 of Oyo State Security Network code named Amotekun corp, provision of patrol vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force and other sister agencies to ensure effective policing system in the state.

While calling on traditional leaders in Ibarapa to join the government in fighting kidnapping and illegal mining, Odukoya said that Governor Seyi Makinde has played a vital role to ensure that the issue of farmers/herders clash is laid to rest especially in Igangan and iganna.

The Executive Assistant charged the people to support the government by providing genuine information that will enable the security agencies to address security challenges even before they happen.

Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Dahud Sangodoyin said that the governor has outlined all roads linked geo-political zones in the state for construction for economic prosperity of the state.

Sangodoyin, who was represented by Engr. Falade, assured that Ido-Eruwa road will be completed soon, attributing the delay to the ongoing human incentive work.

He said that rehabilitation of inner roads in the constituency will soon commence, explaining that all processes to mobilize the contractor have been done.

Director-General, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), Dr. Debo Akande, who was represented at the event, assured that fund for the commencement of Eruwa Farm Estate has been approved by the state governor.

He noted that work at Fasola Farm Estate has entered 90 percent, while the commence of work at the Eruwa Farm Estate will be launched next week.

Akande clarified that no land in the Farm Estate has been allocated to anyone for personal use, hence noted that it will be used for the benefit and development of the entire Ibarapaland.

Provost, Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences and representative of Commissioner for education also appreciated the Speaker for the event, listed various developmental projects attracted to Ibarapa by the state governor.

Wasilat Adegoke, who is the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, said that the significance of the town hall meeting was to familiarize with sons and daughters of Ibarapa East Local Government and Ibarapaland by extension.

The youthful Commissioner said that it is an avenue to give account of stewardship to the people they are representing at the state level.

Adegoke urged the people to continue to support the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde to be able to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.