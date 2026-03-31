Oyo road maintenance chairman resigns to pursue political ambition

The Chairman of the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA), Soladoye Ogunlade, has voluntarily stepped down from his position to pursue his political ambition of representing Oyo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in 2027.

In his resignation letter addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde through the Secretary to the State Government, Ogunlade expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve under the governor’s administration.

The resignation, tendered on Tuesday in Ibadan, Oyo State, was motivated by Ogunlade’s desire to respond to the compelling call from his constituents, as he seeks to contribute to nation-building at a higher legislative level.

“Serving under your visionary leadership has been one of the greatest honours of my public service journey. Your kind gesture, unwavering support, and firm belief in my capacity to contribute to the development of our dear state have strengthened my resolve to continue serving humanity in a higher capacity,” he said.

Ogunlade emphasized that his decision was driven by a genuine wish to further serve the nation, noting that the appeal from his constituents had become impossible to ignore.

He added that his political aspiration aligns with the ideals of progress, stability, and good governance championed by Governor Makinde’s administration.

Reaffirming his loyalty, Ogunlade pledged full support to the governor and to whoever emerges as the consensus candidate for both his Federal Constituency and the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

“I remain fully committed to the success of this administration and our great party. My loyalty to you, Your Excellency, and to the collective decisions of our leaders is unwavering. Whoever emerges as the consensus candidate, both for our constituency and for the governorship, will enjoy my complete support and dedication,” he promised.

He also described Governor Makinde as a leader whose humility, inclusive style, and development-driven agenda continue to inspire many young politicians across the state.

Ogunlade concluded by thanking the management and staff of OYSROMA for their cooperation, noting that the agency’s achievements were the result of teamwork and dedication to improving road infrastructure across Oyo State.