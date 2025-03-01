Oyo residents raise alarm over land grabbers persistent attacks

Tensions have escalated in the Gbedu/Eleke community of Iwofin town, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, as residents raised alarm over land encroachment and destruction of farmland by hoodlums paid to perpetrate the act in the state.

They alleged that the hoodlums, that have continuously terrorized them on their farmlands, were paid by a former FIFA and CAF Executive Committee member, Dr. Amos Adamu, to force them to abandon the farmland and relocate elsewhere.

Worried by the perpetual attacks which has left many injured, the residents yesterday appealed that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and relevant authorities intervene to avoid deaths before the situation spirals out of control.

According to community leaders, Adamu lawfully purchased land in Iwofin more than 30 years ago. However, they allege that he has since expanded beyond the agreed boundaries, forcefully taking over additional acres of land and disregarding multiple peace efforts.

The traditional ruler of Iwofin, Oba Raphael Oladayo Olaniran, stated that landowners who sold property to Adamu had initially raised concerns that he had taken more than what was originally sold. “When I became king, I was informed that Dr. Amos Adamu had acquired land during my predecessor’s reign,” Oba Olaniran said.

“However, complaints emerged that he had taken an additional 400 acres beyond the agreed purchase. We tried to settle the matter amicably, but he refused to listen. Instead, he continued to encroach and destroy farmland belonging to our people.”

Beyond land grabbing, residents alleged that Adamu has used intimidation tactics, including hiring armed thugs to attack farmers. Olaniran Ademola, Secretary to the Oluwofin Family, stated: “He already has land in Iwofin, yet he suddenly started grabbing other people’s land. When we resisted, he brought in hoodlums who attacked our people. Some were severely injured with machetes. The police arrested them, but Dr. Adamu later secured their release, and the very next day, they returned to beat up more farmers.”

One of the affected farmers, Peter Ajewole, recounted his ordeal: “I have farmed on this land for years, and suddenly, Dr. Adamu started claiming it as his. His men came with threats, telling us to vacate our farmland. This is our only means of survival. The destruction of our farmland is not just about land—it’s about our lives, our children’s future, and our right to exist in peace.”

Community member Kayode Abdulwahab reported a fresh attack on February 19, 2025. “His workers attacked us again this morning,” he said. “I informed the DPO of Orile Igbon immediately. We are still searching for some of our people who were assaulted. His men have been preventing us from working, using weapons and even wild dogs to scare us away.” Abdulwahab also referenced a previous attack on January 23, 2025, where a farmer was brutally wounded with a machete. “We reported it to the police in Ogbomoso, but the case has not been properly addressed. Those responsible were arrested but later bailed out by Adamu.”

With growing insecurity and fear gripping the community, residents are urging Governor Makinde and the Inspector General of Police to take swift action. “We cannot continue to live in fear,” Oba Olaniran declared. “We demand that the government intervenes before more lives are lost. The law must be enforced fairly, and our people must be protected.” Community leaders have also called on human rights organizations to step in and investigate the reported acts of violence, intimidation, and land grabbing.

When contacted, Dr. Amos Adamu dismissed the accusations, maintaining that he is the rightful owner of the land. “I have had the land for about 30 years and possess a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) issued by the state government in 2013,” he said. “If someone now claims to have bought the land about four years ago, did they buy something that had already been sold?”

Adamu also denied allegations of hiring thugs, stating, “That is completely false. I live in the North, and when I need workers for my farm, I employ laborers from there. I always take them to the police station to register them upon arrival. These are legitimate farmworkers, yet some people falsely label them as criminals.”

Divisional Police Officer, Igbon Police Division Headquarters, CSP Saka Raimi, confirmed that the attacks had been reported and that efforts were underway to resolve the crisis. He further stated that the case had been escalated to the Eleyele Police Command in Ibadan for further investigation. Meanwhile, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, also acknowledged the reported incidents, assuring that investigations were ongoing and that further updates would be provided.

As the situation unfolds, residents of Iwofin remain on edge, waiting for decisive action from the government and security agencies to prevent further violence and injustice in the community.