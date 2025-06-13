Oyo residents laments over deplorable road networks

Residents of Orisunmibare and Ita Faaji communities in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State have called on Governor Seyi Makinde to urgently intervene in the worsening road infrastructure crisis that is threatening their daily lives and economic activities.

The affected road, which connects several neighbourhoods within the communities, remains unpaved and prone to waterlogging, making it nearly impassable whenever it rains.

Describing the situation as unbearable, residents complained that the deteriorating road condition has become a “nightmare,” cutting them off from essential services and exposing them to daily hardship.

According to them, repeated efforts by local leaders to get the attention of authorities have failed to bring change, prompting the community to now appeal directly to Governor Makinde for swift intervention.

“Our governor has done well in other areas, but we beg him not to forget us in Orisunmibare and Ita Faaji, this is not just a road issue—this is about dignity, health, and the right to live without fear during the rainy season,” said a youth leader, Kareem Adebayo,.

“This road becomes a river anytime it rains,” lamented Iyabo Adetunji, a trader and mother of four.

“Children miss school, we can’t access markets or hospitals easily, and transportation has become too costly and dangerous,” she added.

“We are not asking for too much. We are simply asking to be remembered,” another remarked.

Residents are appealing for at least immediate grading, proper drainage, and eventual asphalt surfacing of the road to ease the suffering of commuters and prevent further damage.

With the rainy season in full swing, many fear the road may soon become completely inaccessible, further isolating the community from the rest of the state.

Efforts to reach the Oyo State Ministry of Works and Transport for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.