Oyo records 10 new coronavirus cases

By NewsDesk,

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that it has recorded an additional ten cases of coronavirus in the state.

It explained that the new confirmed cases bring to total of two hundred and ninety-two the number of confirmed cases in the state.

The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, through a post on his social media handle of Monday, where he announced the figure said the ten new cases were recorded in two areas in the state.

According to him, eight from the new cases were from iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state, saying the remaining two cases are from Ibadan North Local Government Council Area of the state.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 10 suspected cases came back positive.

“Eight cases are from iSON Xperiences and the other two cases are from Ibadan North Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 292.

“Please, call the Emergency Operations Centre if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, and shortness of breath.”