Oyo prince drags Makinde before court over Alaafin appointment

One of the royal princes who contested for the traditional title, Lukman Gbadegesin, has filed a lawsuit against the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde for presenting the staff of office to the new Alaafin, Abimbola Owoade.

Gbadegesin, who was recommended by a faction of the kingmakers as the next in line, appealed that the court nullify the governor’s recent appointment of Owoade.

The suit letter, signed by his legal representative, Adekunle Sobaloju SAN, and sent to the governor on Thursday, alleged that Makinde’s actions contravene the Oyo State Chief’s 2000 Law.

His lawyer noted that he is seeking “an order setting aside the purported appointment, approval of appointment and presentation of staff of office to Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo as it was done in violation of the provisions of the Chief’s Law of Oyo State, 2000, the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid, null and void”.

According to the pre-action notice, “By announcing a different candidate, the governor has usurped the powers of the Oyomesi, violating the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, which makes the Oyomesi the sole authority for the selection of the Alaafin.

“The governor’s alleged reliance on Ifa consultation contradicts the judgment of the Oyo State High Court of 19th December 2022, which declared Ifa consultation In the selection process unlawful, as it is not provided for in the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, and the allegations of bribery by two Oyomesi members, raised over a year after the selection, lack credibility and were not formally communicated to the Governor or investigated”.

On January 13, 2024, the Governor officially presented Prince Owoade with the staff of office, marking his installation as the new Alaafin and ending a two-year wait since the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III in 2022.

Makinde, during the coronation ceremony, emphasized that anyone found to have accepted bribes during the selection process would be held accountable and face legal consequences.