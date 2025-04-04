Oyo police tightens security around Alaafin’s palace, others ahead coronation

Ahead of Oba Akeem Owoade’s coronation as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, the Nigerian Police has deployed officers to strategic locations within the ancient city and surrounding communities, to prevent hitches before, during and after the ceremony.

As gathered, police vans and other security agency vehicles have been stationed at key locations across the town, including Owoade, Jabata, Akesan, Isale Oyo, Eleekara, and the School of Survey, to ensure a peaceful coronation exercise in the state.

A visit to the town on Friday, it was gathered that the ceremony scheduled for Saturday came barely three months after receiving staff of office from the Governor in Ibadan, following demise of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

His coronation would hold at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo, where the Governor, Seyi Makinde, is expected to lead a host of dignitaries.

Other venues for the event include Ladigbolu Grammar School, Durbar Stadium, the Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Mini Stadium, and the Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Among the dignitaries expected are the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudea, ambassadors from four different countries, over 200 Oyo indigenes based in Canada, traditional rulers, diplomats, and various government officials.

Security arrangements have been significantly enhanced ahead of the ceremony which came after the monarch completed the compulsory 21-day traditional rites known as Oro Ipebi recently

A senior police source confirmed to our correspondent on Thursday that additional personnel have been deployed to the town to prevent any breakdown of law and order during the event.

“The police, in conjunction with other security agencies, are fully prepared to ensure a smooth and trouble-free event,” the source assured.

Meanwhile, local hotels have reported full bookings, with accommodations made for the influx of visitors expected for the coronation.

A hotel manager, who requested to remain anonymous, mentioned, “We have upgraded our facilities to ensure that our guests have a memorable stay. The security agencies have also assured us of adequate protection for our facilities.”

Additionally, reports indicate that the popular Akesan market, along with other nearby markets, will be temporarily closed during the coronation to allow the active participation of local market men and women in the event.