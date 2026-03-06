Oyo police rescue four passengers from kidnappers’ den

The Oyo State Police Command has successfully rescued four passengers from a kidnappers’ den along the Igbeti–Kishi Road, following a swift and coordinated operation that forced the criminals to abandon their victims unharmed.

The passengers were abducted in the early hours of March 5, 2026, when armed hoodlums blocked a commercial bus travelling from Igbeti to Kishi.

The assailants forcibly led four of the passengers into the surrounding bush before fleeing into the forested area.

Acting promptly on the distress report, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Femi Haruna, directed a combined security team, including Police operatives, members of the Amotekun Corps, and personnel from Operation Burst, to locate and rescue the victims.

The joint security team carried out an extensive combing operation across the surrounding forests for several hours. Their coordinated approach and relentless pursuit applied considerable pressure on the kidnappers, who ultimately abandoned the passengers and fled the scene, facilitating their safe recovery.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Ayalade Olayinka, stated that all four passengers were rescued unharmed and have since been reunited with their families.

Reacting to the development, the CP commended the bravery, professionalism, and swift response of the combined security team, emphasizing that inter-agency cooperation remains crucial for the protection of lives and property across the state.

The Command also expressed its gratitude to the Oyo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, for the prompt provision of resources that supported the success of the rescue operation.

In addition, the Commissioner of Police acknowledged the strategic guidance of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, PSC, for his leadership and directives to Commands nationwide in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality.

Meanwhile, intelligence-driven operations and continued bush combing are ongoing to track the fleeing suspects and ensure they are apprehended and brought to justice.

The Oyo State Police Command has urged members of the public to remain vigilant, provide credible information, and cooperate with security agencies to strengthen efforts toward ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.