Oyo police recovers AK-47 from motorcyclist during routine check

The Oyo Police Command disclosed that the command has recovered an AK-47 rifle and other weapons from a suspected gunrunner terrorizing some residents of Oyo and Ogun states.

It said Operatives attached to the Command’s Monitoring recovered the arm while on a routine check at Bakari, a border village between Oyo and Ogun states.

As stated, the suspect was said to have spotted the tactical officers while performing their stop and search duty before immediately turning his Motorcycle to sped off.

The police, through a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Wale Osifeso, said the police operatives, in a swift response, engaged in hot pursuit after the suspect, into the pathways leading into a nearby forest. “An action that led to a sack falling off the back of his Motorcycle.”

According to the Police spokesman, efforts by security operatives to arrest the suspect proved abortive but some items were recovered from him.

In the statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the Police spokesman noted that one of the items recovered from the suspect was an AK-47 rifle with the number 353913.

Osifeso explained that investigation was ongoing to apprehend the suspect and bust his criminal network and supply chain.

“Today being Sunday 2/05/2021 at about 1630HRS, operatives attached to the Command’s Monitoring Unit while on aggressive stop and search duty at Bakari, a border village between Oyo and Ogun have recorded yet another breakthrough in the fight against crime and criminality.

“The suspect spotted the tactical officers while performing their routine intelligence-driven checks from afar before immediately turning his Bajaj Motorcycle to flee.

“In a swift response, the tactical operatives engaged in hot pursuit after the fleeing suspect, into the pathways leading into a nearby forest, an action that led to a sack falling off the back of his Bajaj motorcycle. A cursory look into the content of the sack revealed it was an AK-47 Rifle with breech number 353913.

“Comprehensive investigations are ongoing not only to apprehend the suspect but as well crackdown his criminal network and supply chain.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko, enjoins the good people of the state to partner with the police in terms of sharing credible and timely information valuable in curbing criminality and birthing a peaceful Oyo State of our collective dreams.” Oyo/Ogun border,” he said.

