Oyo police nabs two for transformer theft

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects over the alleged vandalisation of a power transformer and theft of electrical components at Akala Estate, Akobo area of Ibadan.

The Command said the arrests followed swift action by its operatives after a timely report from a security guard attached to the estate, which provided a crucial lead for the investigation.

Details of the incident were contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka.

Olayinka explained that the incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a security guard on routine patrol at Akala Estate spotted a suspicious man carrying a bag later found to contain suspected stolen transformer wires and tools allegedly used in cutting the cables.

Acting on the information, police operatives arrested the suspect, identified as Joshua Israel, who reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation and implicated one Abang Takon as his accomplice.

A swift response team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Akobo Division subsequently arrested Abang Takon. Although he claimed to be a serving personnel of the Nigerian Army attached to the 2 Division, Odogbo Barracks, police investigations revealed that he had been dismissed from service and previously prosecuted.

The Command said investigation into the case is ongoing and that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of inquiries.

Commending the arrests, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Femi Haruna, praised the vigilance of the security guard and the prompt response of operatives of the Akobo Division.

He also appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for his continued support and strategic leadership.

The Commissioner reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding critical national infrastructure and urged the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or security post, reiterating the Command’s zero tolerance for vandalism and related criminal acts.