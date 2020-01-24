Oyo police indicts Oko-Oloyun’s staff over boss assasination

By Temitope Akintoye,

Hours after Oyo State Police Command reported death of a popular Lagos based tradomedical practitioner and owner of Oko Oloyun traditional medical center, Fatai Yussuf, who was said to have been attacked and shot by unknown gunmen while traveling within the state suburb on Thursday, the command has linked the late man staff to the gruesome murder of Yussuf, querying their involvements in the killing.

The police alleged that, from the command’s ongoing investigations, the staff may had contributed to the killing of their boss and that the workers cannot be exonorated based on information on ground, implicating one or two of the member staff.

Through a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP. Fadeyi Olugbenga, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Shina Olukolu, disclosed that investigations from his office confirmed that the deceased recently uncovered fraud being perpetrated by his staff and that that may be reason behind his assasination.

The statement claimed that Yussuf’s office, before his death, was set on fire and that the deceased had accused the staff of being behind the fire incident.

It said: “We have established that there is a connection between the fire incidence and this horrendous murder. It is therefore safe to say that his staff are culpable in this event,”

“Indictments have been made and investigations are still ongoing as the Police Force are doing all it takes to get to the bottom of this matter. Our aim is for all who had a hand in, or had prior knowledge of plans to assassinate Fatai Yussuf to be identified and apprehended”.

“Oko-Oloyun’s staff and his two police escorts are being questioned by men of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku-Ibadan, in order to find and apprehend the shooters who had fled from site of attack and are still at large,”

“I and my men are on top of the situation and we have everything under control. We are working with other police formations to ensure that the directive given us by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), M.A Adamu, to crack this case as soon as possible is complied with to the letter”.

“We are determined to leave no stone unturned to find these criminals and bring them to justice within the shortest possible time”.