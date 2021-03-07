Oyo police detains three OPC members for arresting Fulani suspected kidnapper

The Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command, has disclosed that it has in its custody three Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) for allegedly involving in an arson that led to the death of one unidentified person in Kajola community in Ibarapa North Local government Area of Oyo State.

The command explained that the incident occurred when the OPC members stormed the community in an attempt to arrest a suspected Fulani kidnap kingpin identified as Wakili alleged to be the sponsor and mastermind of various criminal attacks against the people, farmers of Yoruba origin in the community.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Fadeyi Olugbenga, said that when the OPC members arrived Wakili’s compound, his house was set ablaze while an unidentified female was burnt to death in the inferno that lasted several minutes.

Through a statement on Sunday, Olugbenga said the said Wakili, a 75 years old blind man, was arrested alongside two other persons by the OPC members who stormed his compound located in Kajola community.

According to him, the house of the Wakili in question was set ablaze, while a female was burnt in the fire and Wakili alongside with two other persons were picked up.

“The three (3) of them are presently in the custody of the Police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to the Hospital, while others are being interrogated. Others being interrogated are the OPC members, involved in arson and murder.

“Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that any person or group of persons from any region or tribe that has been found culpable to have committed any criminal act(s) in the State would not be spared, but would be arrested and dealt with according to extant laws.

“Therefore, it is worthy of note that the good people of Oyo State and the general public should be rest assured that the officers and men in the Command would not derelict in its duty to bring to book criminal elements arrested for any infringement on the laws of the land, as adequate security measures has been emplaced against anything untoward while soliciting credible information from members of the public to enable the Police and other Security Agencies clampdown on crime and criminality in the State.

“In conclusion, anybody that has any case against Iskilu Wakili should report it to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (CID) Iyaganku Ibadan for discreet Investigation,” the statement said.