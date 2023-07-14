Oyo police arrests five officers for endorsing cultism

The Oyo police command has detained five officers found to have endorsed cultism in a video that had gone viral on different social media platforms.

This officers were said to have been detained by the command after one of them was seen in the video appending his signature on the sleeves of a young male adult suspected to be a cultist in the state.

Arrest of the five policemen was confirmed through a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, and made available to newsmen yesterday.

Osifeso noted that the command is not responsible for their actions and did not instruct the law enforcement officers to engage in such actions.

According to the statement, “The Command wishes to inform the general public that it has identified and detained Five Officers in connection with a viral video footage which captured an officer appending his signature on the sleeves of a young male adult suspected to be a cultist.

“In the same direction, the Command confidently affirms that none of its Officers have ties or affiliations with any Cult Association or group and advises agents of mischief against creating disaffection amongst members of the public and the Police.

“Consequent on the above, the Oyo State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment towards a zero-tolerance policy to crime and its corresponding offshoots.

“All Officers involved in the video acted in isolation and without recourse to any policy or standard operating procedure of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Command assures the general public that the ongoing disciplinary procedure is being discharged with utmost professionalism and tailored towards serving as deterrence against a future re-occurrence”.

