Oyo police arrests 43yrs old man accuse of killing brother

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 43-year-old man, Lateef Sulaiman, for allegedly killing his 52-year-old elder brother, Mustapha Amidu, in Sepeteri, Oyo State, over a claim that the deceased shot him in a dream.

The tragic incident was reported at the Ago-Amodu Divisional Police Headquarters, Sepeteri, by one Badmus Yunisa of Alegunlode Compound.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect accused his brother of shooting him in a dream while he was asleep the previous night.

Acting on the allegation, Sulaiman reportedly approached the deceased where he was seated, picked up a heavy rock, and struck him on the head. He subsequently fled the scene.

The victim was immediately rushed to Ileri Oluwa Hospital, Sepeteri, for urgent medical attention but was confirmed dead by the medical practitioner on duty.

Upon receipt of the report, a team of police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer of Ago-Amodu Division visited both the scene of the incident and the hospital as part of preliminary investigative procedures.

Confirming the development, the Command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed that the suspect was later apprehended and has reportedly confessed to the crime.

He added that the suspect is currently cooperating with investigators.

Reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner, Femi Haruna, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet and comprehensive investigation.

The Command assured residents that justice will be pursued diligently and in accordance with the law. It further urged members of the public to seek lawful and peaceful means of resolving grievances, stressing that resorting to violence only deepens tragedy and undermines community safety.