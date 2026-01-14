Oyo police arrest 35yr old hunter over colleague’s death

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Waheed Rasaki, over the fatal shooting of his colleague during a hunting expedition in Moniya, Ibadan.

Rasaki, a resident of the Oretan Ijaiye area, reportedly turned himself in at the Moniya Police Division after admitting that he accidentally shot the victim, Femi Oyedepom, during the outing.

The incident occurred on January 7, 2026, at about 2:00 p.m. at Oretan Ijaiye Forest, Moniya, where the victim was hit by a gunshot, slumped, and died on the spot, police said.

Following the report at about 9:20 p.m. the same day, operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene, recovered the body, and took the suspect into custody.

Police said investigations have commenced to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, noting that the case highlights the Command’s swift response to both criminal and accidental deaths to ensure accountability.

Commending the officers involved, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Femi Haruna, praised their professionalism and prompt action across recent operations.

He also appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for their leadership and continued support to the Command.

The police assured residents of their commitment to maintaining law and order and urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.