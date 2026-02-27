Oyo police arrest 18yrs old for defiling minor

The police have arrested a teenage suspect, Basit Tijani, over an alleged offence of defiling a 17-year-old girl in Oyo State.

The police command stated that Basit, 18, contravened the law all after he allegedly lured the victim into his room raped her, thus, causing her defilement, which prompted a call for immediate police intervention for his arrest.

Operatives at the Ilero Divisional Police Headquarters made way to scene and rescued the victim after which she was rushed to a medical facility for a thorough examination.

Following the incident which happened on Friday, the police relayed that the suspect had since confessed to the crime and cooperating fully with investigators in unraveling more information into the matter.

The Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, directed the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Gender Desk for discreet and comprehensive probes before charging him to court.

Haruna disclosed that the Command remain keen on its zero-tolerance towards sexual and gender-based violence and assured the public that perpetrators of such heinous acts will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

He urged parents, guardians and community leaders to remain extra vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police formation so as to prevent future occurrences and ensure continued safety for all residents in the state.