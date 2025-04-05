Oyo new monarch sues for Yoruba unity

In a historic ceremony that marks a new era for the ancient Oyo Kingdom, Oba Abimbola Owoade officially ascended the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo, promising to unite the Yorubaland towards becoming prosperous in the country.

The new monarch, who spent over two decades abroad as an engineer in Canada and the United Kingdom, promised to brings a refreshing vision centered on unity, development, and cultural renaissance to Oyo and Yorubaland at large.

Aside from that, the monarch disclosed that the palace u der his watch would be embarking on youth empowerment through vocational training in crafts, trades, and cybersecurity.

Owoade disclosed this while sharing deep insights into his journey to the throne, plans for the people of Oyo, and his aspirations for Yorubaland during an interview with newsmen on Saturday.

The monarch admitted that ascending the throne was never in his life plan but fate had destined that he would be the next to seat on the throne after his predecessor.

“Though I knew I was a prince, I wasn’t paying much attention to it.” It wasn’t until a conversation with an uncle, who narrated their family’s royal lineage and proximity to the throne, that the possibility became real.

While narrating how the news of his selection filter in through a message from his younger brother, he said: “I thought it was a prank when I saw the headline: ‘Governor Makinde approves Abimbola Owoade as Alaafin-elect’, I had goose pimples.”

Despite initial reluctance, the new king heeded the call of tradition, emphasizing that his emergence was strictly through Ifa divination and background vetting, not monetary influence.

“I didn’t give people money. Maybe just small gifts here and there, but not millions,” he stated.

Owoade, who stressed that his agenda reflects a blend of modern development and cultural preservation, said: “The welfare of the people is my priority”.

“These youths can work from home and earn a living. They won’t need to ‘japa’ to succeed.”

He also disclosed plans to establish a community health center with free services, especially for the less privileged, widows, and widowers. “We’ve already shipped in hospital equipment. My Olori will also be involved in supporting widows and the vulnerable.”

On infrastructure, the monarch promised to work closely with government to improve schools, roads, and public facilities. Plans are also underway to renovate the historic palace—built almost 200 years ago—without eroding its cultural essence.

The Alaafin’s ambitions stretch beyond Oyo. He aims to be a symbol of peace and unity across Yorubaland. “If there is conflict between towns or Obas, I will intervene,” he pledged. “My role is to promote harmony and uphold the values of our civilisation.”

He also vowed to intensify efforts in cultural revival, building on the legacy of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. “Language is key,” he said. “As custodians of Yoruba culture, we must preserve our language. I will promote it alongside other aspects of our heritage.”

Owoade underwent the 21-day Ipebi rites with reverence and awe. He spoke of learning sacred traditions, historical insights, and spiritual responsibilities. “Ipebi is a university of life. That’s where I learnt about Bara, where past Alaafins are buried, and many traditional secrets.”

He cited Alaafin Ladigbolu I and Alaafin Adeyemi III as his role models, praising their generosity, leadership, and commitment to Yoruba identity.

Owoade called on his chiefs, the people of Oyo, and all Yoruba people to join hands with him in building a prosperous land. “Agbajo owo la fi nso’ya. I cannot do it alone,” he noted. He emphasized peace, collaboration, and mutual respect.

On religion, he positioned himself as a father to all. “I welcome Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists. Iwa l’esin—character is the true religion. What matters is your connection to your God.”

The monarch expressed heartfelt gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde, praising his integrity in upholding culture and tradition during the selection process. “If not for his sincerity, something else would have happened. I will not let people like him down.”

As the sun rises on a new chapter in Oyo’s history, Alaafin Owoade’s reign begins with hope, humility, and a promise to blend tradition with transformation.