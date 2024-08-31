Oyo monarch installs new cleric amid feud over Ogbomoso Imam seat

The feud between the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, and the Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland, Teliat Ayilara, has further degenerated following the monarch’s decision to approve choice of the embattled cleric’s cousin, Habeeb Ayilara, as the senior Imam for the palace.

Appointment made by the League of Imams and Alfas of Ogbomoso and other Muslim leaders, was approved by the monarch, a development that raised concerns that the feud between traditional ruler and the cleric may not be settled out ot court as court as many had claimed.

Habeeb, who has been the choice of the Ayilara family whose turn it is to produce the Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland, was turban in the presence of a large population of Muslims in the community, including the Parakoyi of Ogbomosoland, Sirajudeen Aleem, Senator Fatai Buhari, who was represented by Yekinni Woleola) and other Muslim leaders in the community.

However, the Aleem noted that the new Imam would be for the palace mosque pending outcome of the suit before court which was filed to clear issues around the seat.

He stressed that any action against the court would amount to contempt and a fine from the court, saying any action on the Chief Imam office will be contrary to the law.

“He will be the Imam of the palace, the Imam of the Oba, we are not acting in contempt of the court because the matter is in court, it is the court that will tell us if Imam Teliat is Imam Ogbomoso or not. We are not removing him (Alhaji Teliat) as Chief Imam Ogbomoso, he is still, because the matter is in court, but the Imam of the Soun is the one we are turbaning today. Listen to me, he is imam of the palace, of all the Soun Royal Houses,” he added.

In his remark, the Soun chastised those trying to make the throne of the Soun a religious issue, pointing out that the “throne is that of the traditionalists. Soun Ogunlola who founded the throne was a pure traditionalist; he worshiped Ogun deity. We Christians and Muslims are just intruding so to say, it originally belongs the traditional religion worshipers so we should encourage religious harmony. It neither belongs to either of us Christians nor Muslims, they are only lending us the throne, eni a fi rolo to ni toun baje, kinni ki oloro o wa se.

“Let me clear this the the event of today is not the bus stop, we are yet to reach our destination, the bus only stopped to pick someone. I have refused to remove him (the incumbent Chief Imam Teliat) despite him taking me to court. But I told him you can’t take me to court and be leading me in prayer, we don’t go to court and become friends. You that took me to court your intention is to win, to win against the Oba, and you call yourself an indigene of this town. Such prayer can’t be answered I believe. I am a pastor, if I take my member to court will I lead in prayer and such member will say amen?”

“Today’s event marks my birthday. It is historical. The person we installed today we conducted thorough research, we don’t want to make such mistake again. I have been an alfa (pastor) for 32 years, I believe Imam Teliat was still wearing pant then. That is the truth. And as Christians we don’t mount the pulpit to abuse a king, l don’t know your religion much but in Christendom we don’t do that, although there are some pastors that say nonsense too. We should give reverence to God the creator on the pulpit not like he is doing on the mumbar.

“Parakoyi has been leading prayer in the palace and representing me, but I told him we need an Imam who will be representing me where I am invited regarding religious matter.”

The new Imam was later presented with the staff and certificate of office by the Asoju Muslumi of Ogbomosoland, Mikahel Misasco.

Teliat and the monarch have been having a running battle, which got messy when the embattled cleric cried out to the public over a query from the king on why he travelled to Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage without permission.

The two prominent Ogbomoso indigenes had been at loggerheads as the monarch accused the chief imam of insubordination.