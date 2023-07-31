Oyo LP governorship candidate joins APC ahead 2027 election

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for 2023 Oyo governorship election, Tawfiq Akinwale, has left the party and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2027 election in the state.

Akinwale said that his decision to dump the Labour Party was made after a thorough evaluation of the current political landscape especially in the state.

In a statement on Monday by his press secretary, Samuel Abodunrin, the former candidate added that the leadership of the LP lacks the necessary vision and direction to bring about the much-needed transformation in Oyo state and by extension Nigeria.

“Throughout my campaign, I witnessed the earnest desire of the people of Oyo State for positive change and meaningful development. It became increasingly apparent that such change could not be effectively achieved under the current leadership of the Labour Party in the state.

“Therefore, after careful consideration, I have decided to join the All Progressives Congress, a party that shares my commitment to progress, unity, and purposeful leadership.”

Abodunrin said his principal’s decision to leave the LP and join APC was taken in the best interests of the people of the state.

“The All Progressives Congress has consistently assured Nigerians of its dedication to good governance, socioeconomic development, and the empowerment of its citizens,” the statement reads.

“With a solid track record of successful leaders who have implemented policies and initiatives at both the national and state levels, APC remains committed to uplifting the lives of ordinary Nigerians even in the face of the current yearnings of Nigerians which will soon be converted to laughter and joy.

“As a formidable political force, the APC will offer a unique opportunity for Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale to collaborate with like-minded individuals, passionate about Oyo State’s development, and to work towards achieving the aspirations and dreams of the people.

“Tawfiq Tayo Akinwale’s decision to join the APC underscores his unwavering commitment to the betterment of Oyo State and Nigeria.

“By becoming a member of the APC, Akinwale is taking a significant step towards ensuring the realization of a prosperous, inclusive, and vibrant Oyo State that empowers its citizens and harnesses its full potential.

“In his new political home, Akinwale will continue to advocate for policies and programs aimed at improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and job creation in Oyo State.”

