Oyo lawmaker targets 10m votes for Tinubu ahead 2027 elections

The lawmaker representing Oyo Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency, and Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Aderemi Oseni, has unveiled plans to mobilise at least 10 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the South-West ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Oseni, who is an All Progressive Congress (APC) member, aims to mobilise this number of voters for the president through his grassroots movement, Remi Oseni Committee of Friends (ROCOF), which cut across political divide in South-West.

The committee, which currently boasts over 200,000 members, aims to achieve this feat through effective voter registration and mobilization during election to get the desired turn-out in the region, targeting at least 75 percent participation in the upcoming elections.

The lawmaker explained that ROCOF will focus on educating citizens on the importance of obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and exercising their civic rights on election day by voting for all APC candidates, particularly the president.

“Unlike 2023 when Nigeria recorded only 26.72% voter turnout in the general election, our vision is to change the narratives; educate our people to register for PVCs and encourage them to perform their civic duty during the electioneering,” the FERMA chairman said.

“In the South-west alone, we have a vision to achieve at least 75% voter turnout and ensure the All Progressives Congress secures nothing less than 10 million votes in the geo-political zone,” he added.

The lawmaker, who disclosed this yesterday, during an interactive session with journalists in Ikeja, Lagos State, emphasized that the movement is non-political and inclusive, focusing on promoting good governance, justice, and sustainable development while rallying support for the re-election of the president.

He explained that the group’s objective is to unite like-minded Nigerians across religious, ethnic, and party lines around shared values, rather than partisan interests, in order to strengthen democratic participation and national progress.

“For the record, ROCOF is not a rival to the APC. Rather, it is a movement of likeminds seeking the rebirth of an Oyo State and Nigeria where justice reigns, where equity becomes an order, where accountability is our culture, where we are all committed to good governance, where prosperity is shared and sustainable development is at the heart of our vision.

“Regardless of the propaganda of the opposition parties, we will leverage the gains of our reforms to mobilise popular support for the APC and ensure it secures a landslide not just in Oyo State and South-west, but also in the federation.

Shifting focus to his legislative duties, the lawmaker also gave an update on his oversight activities as Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on FERMA, highlighting federal road projects across the country.

According to him, the committee has visited nearly all states where the federal government is either rehabilitating or reconstructing major roads.

“Our findings clearly show that Nigeria is in transition from the period of decrepit road infrastructure to an era of linking our economy to the development of strategic transport infrastructure projects,” Oseni said.

He praised the Tinubu administration for its implementation of key legacy projects, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, and the proposed reconstruction of the Ibadan-Ilesha-Akure-Benin Highway.

“We have seen the speed at which the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is implementing legacy projects,” he stated.

“This administration is laying the foundation of a new Nigeria—one that’s founded on a competitive economy, efficient governance structure, and functional infrastructure.”

Oseni also criticised opposition parties for ignoring the visible progress made in infrastructure, accusing them of focusing solely on inherited challenges.

“From what we have witnessed so far and diverse development initiatives already mapped out for implementation, I can tell you categorically that this administration is laying the foundation of a new Nigeria, a truly recalibrated federation founded on competitive economy, efficient governance structure and functional infrastructure.

“But we must not allow regressive forces to deter the emergence of this new Nigeria, a viable and vibrant nation that will shape not only the future of Africa, but also the global economy. It has started happening already. But we have a responsibility to drive it with more determination and effectively communicate the gains of all these reforms to our constituents and Nigerians,” the lawmaker concluded.