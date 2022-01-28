Oyo lawmaker, Folarin, loses wife to untimely death

The wife of the senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Angela Folarin, has been reported to have passed on after a brief illness.

Angela, the spouse of senator Teslim Folarin, was said to have been pronounced dead by medical experts at a United Kingdom (UK) hospital where she was admitted after falling ill.

The death of the lawmaker’s wife was confirmed by an aide to Folarin on Media and Publicity, YSO Olaniyi, through a statement released on Friday.

The statement read, “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother, and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in the UK. The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked on the door. May Almighty God Comfort us and Grant Late Angela an eternal rest.”

