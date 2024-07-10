28.2 C
Oyo lawmaker dies in sleep @51

The House of Representative has thrown into mourning, following the sudden death of its member, Olajide Akinremi, at the age of 51.

The deceased, who is popularly called Jagaban, represented the Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State until his untimely passing.

Akinremi, according to family source, was pronounced dead by medical experts on Wednesday after all efforts to wake him proved abortive.

The cause of death remains unknown, but his demise has sent shockwaves through the political community especially in Oyo State.

