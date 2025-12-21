Oyo kingdom confers Seyi Tinubu as ‘Okonlomo of Yorubaland’

The paramount traditional ruler of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has conferred the chieftaincy title Okanl’omo of Yorubaland on Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his contributions to youth development across the country.

Aside from the President’s son, Zamfara lawmaker and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, Abdulazeez Yari, was also recognised for his brilliance on the floor of the national assembly with the traditional title as the Obal’oyin of Yorubaland.

The conferment ceremony held to promote values and cultural of the Yorubas attracted a large gathering of political leaders, traditional rulers and top government officials including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Ogun State former Governor, Gbenga Daniel; and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Also present were members of the Federal Executive Council, including the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun; and the Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemo Adeniran, and former lawmaker, Teslim Folarin.

The title on both individuals were said to further motivate them towards advancing education development, and social welfare as well as other engagements that would ensure growth of the country particularly the southwest region.

As revealed during the occasion, Okanl’omo title translates to ‘the beloved child’ which holds huge recognition on the recipient.

At the event, Tinubu, who was accompanied by his wife, Layal, was admonished by the monarch to stand firm as a custodian of Yoruba values and rededicate himself to the development of the race.

According a media aide to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, the titles represent love, compassion, justice, and a bridge between physical and spiritual realms.