Oyo guber aspirant dumps PDP for ADC

Human rights lawyer and 2027 Oyo State governorship aspirant, Niyi Aborisade, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing deepening crises within his former party.

Aborishade said persistent internal conflicts within the PDP made it impossible for him to continue, warning that the party may struggle to field a credible candidate in the next election.

In his remarks to journalists in Ibadan, he said, “In as much as PDP is not able to resolve its internal crisis, in as much as protagonists in PDP refuse to listen to any voice of reason, we are moving forward, we are moving to ADC.”

He added, “ADC is prepared to give us opportunity to practice democracy, fairness, and equity. I’m moving with all my supporters from all the 33 local governments. Most of them are leaders of PDP, but they are moving with us. We will make the party popular. When you see the calibre of people that have joined ADC, you will know ADC will become a formidable party in Nigeria.”

The PDP defector was formally welcomed into the ADC by the party’s state chairman, Yinka Olona, who described the PDP as “already dead and currently at the graveyard, waiting for final burial,” while asserting that the African Democratic Congress is the only opposition capable of providing a credible alternative.