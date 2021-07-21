Oyo Govt. weeds out 41 ghost workers, 341 others

No fewer than 41 workers previously masquerading as staff of Oyo State Government have been weeded out after a verification exercises report carried out by the state government identified them as ghost workers.

The ghost workers were identified in separate reports presented to the government by the Implementation Committee of the 2019/2020 Civil/Public Servants Audit and Payroll Re-engineering/Validation Exercise. They were from the 602 officers initially indicted and recommended for removal from the payroll by a private firm that was engaged by the Oyo State Government to undertake employees and pensioners’ verification, validation, and payroll re-engineering. Upon submission of the report by the consultants, the implementation committee affirmed 41 ghost workers, cleared 40 others of any infraction, uncovered 10 deaths, 170 systematic retirements, and affirmed the option of voluntary retirement by 341 others with irregular records of service. The discovery was confirmed by the State Government and explained that the revelation came after the government began a thorough investigation aimed at blocking all loopholes and eliminate all forms of ghost workers on the government payroll and end an era of fraud across the state civil service.