Oyo Govt. to procure 60,000 laptops ahead WAEC CBT rollout

The Oyo State Government has announced plans to procure over 60,000 laptops for public senior secondary schools as part of preparations for the commencement of the West African Examinations Council’s computer-based test system.

The decision follows ongoing efforts by WAEC to modernize its examination process nationwide after challenges recorded during previous examinations, prompting increased collaboration with state governments to ensure readiness for digital assessments ahead of the 2026 May/June examinations.

The development disclosed on Friday, was revealed during a courtesy visit by the Zonal Coordinator and Deputy Registrar of WAEC, Mr. Waheed Amode, and members of his management team to the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olusegun Olayiwola.

The visit was hosted at the commissioner’s office and facilitated by the Ministry of Education, the move is aimed at positioning the state for the gradual transition from pen-and-paper examinations to full digital testing, in line with the Federal Government’s education policy.

Speaking during the engagement, Olayiwola disclosed that Governor Seyi Makinde had directed relevant agencies to work out the financial implications for the acquisition of laptops across public secondary schools. According to him, the initiative is designed to ensure that Oyo State remains ahead of the curve as WAEC moves towards full adoption of computer-based examinations.

The commissioner also commended WAEC for steps taken to address logistical and operational issues experienced during the 2025 examinations, while reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to supporting the council in combating examination malpractice and protecting school infrastructure from vandalism.

In his remarks, Amode said the visit was to express the council’s appreciation to the Oyo State Ministry of Education for its support during the last examination cycle, describing the ministry as a critical partner in the successful conduct of WAEC examinations within the state.

He further disclosed that registration for the 2026 May/June WAEC examinations closed on February 2, 2026, noting that the forthcoming examinations would be conducted using a hybrid system of computer-based and pen-and-paper formats, depending on the preparedness of individual schools. He added that schools interested in full CBT participation are required to formally notify the council.

Amode also issued a stern warning against examination misconduct, stressing that candidates found in possession of mobile phones during examinations would face severe sanctions, which could extend to the cancellation of results for entire schools, depending on the severity of the offence.

He urged school principals, teachers, and other stakeholders to uphold ethical standards, emphasizing that integrity and cooperation remain essential to improving the credibility of examinations and strengthening educational outcomes in the state.