Oyo Govt. slashes farm equipment fee for farmers

The Oyo State Government has flagged off the second phase of its Tractorization policy, offering a 50 per cent land ploughing subsidy to smallholder farmers across the state.

According to the government, this initiative is part of its efforts to boost agricultural productivity and support local farmers ahead of the 2025 farming season.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, disclosed this development on yesterday, during a press conference held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Ibadan.

Olaleye said the program was a continuation of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration’s commitment to enhancing food security and improving the livelihoods of rural dwellers.

According to the Commissioner, the 50 per cent subsidy means that farmers will only pay half the cost of land ploughing, with the state government covering the rest.

Olaleye emphasized that this would make mechanized farming more accessible to smallholder farmers who often lack the capital to hire tractors.

“The Ministry had already mapped out key farming communities where the tractors would be deployed. Priority will be given to farmers who had registered with the state’s agricultural database to ensure transparency and effective monitoring of the process” he stated.

While highlighting the success achieved through the Tractorisation Policy, he noted that this initiative had recorded significant success in its first phase, with many farmers testifying to increased yields and reduced cost of land preparation.

Olaleye explained that the second phase would build on the achievements recorded, with more tractors deployed across all zones of the state.

The commissioner attributed the success and continuity of the initiative to the massive support of Governor Seyi Makinde, whom he described as a passionate advocate of agricultural development.

“The governor had consistently prioritized rural development and food sufficiency as part of his administration’s roadmap to economic growth,” he added.

Olaleye also appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the opportunity and avoid any form of abuse while reiterating the government’s resolve to sustain the program throughout the farming season.

The Commissioner concluded by calling on all stakeholders in the agricultural sector, including cooperatives and extension officers, to collaborate with the Ministry in ensuring the smooth implementation of the program.

“I assure you that with continued support, Oyo State would become a leading hub for agricultural production in Nigeria” he said.