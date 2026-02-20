Oyo Govt. shuts herbal firm over environmental violation

The Oyo State Government has sealed a herbal firm, Ar-Rahmon Khabul Herbal Nigeria Limited, over contravention of it’s environmental laws.

The state government, while enforcing the closure informed that they sanction is given to protect public health concerns after a joint inspection that reportedly uncovered breaches of environmental regulations and non-compliance with established public health standards.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, the Chairperson of the state’s Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), Aderonke Aderemi, said that the decision to seal the facility became necessary to safeguard public health, uphold environmental standards, and ensure strict compliance with regulatory provisions across the state.

Aderemi explained that the joint inspection conducted by officials of the authority and the state Ministry of Environment revealed that the company was operating a herbal production facility within a densely populated residential neighbourhood, a development she described as a clear breach of environmental and public health regulations.

Aderemi warned that the state government would not hesitate to take decisive action against individuals or corporate bodies whose activities threaten the well-being of residents, stressing that compliance with environmental laws remains mandatory for all businesses operating within Oyo State.

She urged business owners to obtain the necessary approvals and ensure their operations conform to approved zoning and environmental standards, noting that enforcement efforts would be sustained to prevent a recurrence of similar violations across the state.

Aderemi reaffirmed OYRLEA’s commitment to sustained monitoring and enforcement to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all residents.