Oyo Govt. seals Catholic Church over poor sewage system

Christian worshippers attending Saint Mary Catholic Church, Ibadan, Oyo State may start to search for another location to continue their religious activities after the State Government shut down the religious premises for discharging effluents into the drainage system in the state.

It stated that the church decision not to repair the dilapidated toilet facility, allowing sewage flow into domestic drainage violated the environmental law.

According to the government, the unpleasant odour from the facility has enveloped the community, preventing residents access to clean air in the state.

The state Government disclosed that the enforcement is required to prevent potential heath hazards the effluents may cause residents around the facility.

The state’s Ministry for Environmental and Natural Resources Informed that multiple complaints were received from residents who ha e alleged discharge of human waste into the environment.

The Commissioner, Seun Ashamu, said that the closure became necessary to avert s potential outbreak at Oke-Padre in Ibadan, where the church is situated.

Ashamu stated that the Ministry could not wait for casualties to be recorded before responding.

“Preventive action is our priority. On getting to the building, visible discharge and a strong foul odour coming there. The condition led to raw sewage sewage pumped into the open drainage, contaminating the entire neighborhood.”

The Commissioner stressed that the church re-opened premises even after it was sealed, saying this is an action illegal and punishable under the state’s environmental laws. We are not targeting the Church. Our only concern is public safety. What is expected of them is clear: Open the septic tanks and evacuate waste properly and fumigate the premises.”

To enforce compliance, the government has slammed a fine of N500,000 on the religion centre.