Oyo Govt. seals Access, Heritage banks, others over unpaid levies

After issuing several notices, the Oyo State Government has sealed Access bank, Heritage bank and other financial institutions as well as telecommunications facilities across Ibadan, the state capital, over non-payment of Land Use Charge.

They were sealed by the government through its Enforcement team from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, led by the Director, Land Use Charge, Olufisayo Ogunbiyi.

The Commissioner for Ministry of Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this on Tuesday after the enforcement exercise through a statement made available to The Guild.

During the enforcement exercise, Ogunbiyi disclosed to the affect firm that the action was due to non compliance with payment of revenue to the coffers of the state government.

According to him, the commercial banks and the telecommunications outfits have been served notices before the enforcement team visited them.

He assured that once they pay the required Land use charge, their premises would be re-opened for business.

The director noted that the Oyo State Government has zero tolerance for non compliance to its polices, hence all business owners should ensure payment of charges to the state government account to ensure their businesses are not disrupted as the exercise is still continuing.

Ogunbiyi, meanwhile, appealed to residents of the state to contact the Ministry on 0700 OYO LANDS (070069652637) or send an email to the agency for enquires.

“Rate payers can also make Land Use Charge Payment by visiting pay.lands.oyostate.gov.ng, while people can make an online payment by downloading Oyo State Property Reference System (OYPRS) through Google Play Store or App Store which will identify the building/property and land use charge outstanding.

“Amongst the team that went out for the enforcement are Land Officers as well as representatives of Private Networks Nigeria Ltd, the IGR Consultant for Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development”.

