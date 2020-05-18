Oyo Govt. records 11 new coronavirus cases, discharge 18

By NewsDesk,

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that it recorded 11 coronavirus incidents within the state, saying that the newly confirmed patients had tested positive for the global viral pandemic.

It said that the state had also discharged 18 former coronavirus victims from its isolation centers after receipt of consecutive negative test results which certified that the patients had been successfully recovered from the viral illness.

The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed the incidents through a post on his social media page on Monday and revealed that the newly confirmed 11 cases were persons who had been suspected of having contact with known coronavirus patients in the state.

He stated that eight of the 11 were workers from a company in Ibadan area of the state, which had recently been sealed for decontamination after 30 of its staff had tested positive for the deadly viral infection.

Makinde said that the state had also received positive test results from samples taken after the demise of two suspected patients, thus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo to 118, while Covid-19 related deaths rose to four.

“18 confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 46,”

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for eleven suspected cases came back positive. Eight of these cases are from the same organization in Ibadan South West Local Government Area referred to in the update of May 16, 2020.”

He advised residents to continue adherence to medically advised coronavirus preventive measures and urged persons who may have come in contact with the disease, or who have begun experiencing symptoms of the deadly infection, to visit the state testing center.