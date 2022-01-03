Oyo Govt. may stop Balogun from becoming next Olubadan

Hopes of Otun Olubadan and a former lawmaker, Lekan Balogun, succeeding the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, may not come to reality after strong indications emerged that the Oyo State government had indicated plans not to recognise him as the rightful person to occupy the stool as laid down in the original procedure.
The offense of the former lawmaker that represented the state at the National Assembly particularly at the red-chamber was his role in the revolt against the existing traditional system in the city and decision to mandate his colleagues that engaged in the mutiny to withdraw the case against the government.
After news filtered in that Adetunji had joined his ancestors, Balogun’s home became another center of activities as guests began to throng his home including Ibadan indigenes and chiefs as well as market leaders that came to pay homage and declare their loyalty.
Balogun, who was the most senior chief before he led others to revolt against the system after receiving the backing of Oyo former governor, late Abiola Ajimobi, was the next to ascend the throne after Adetunji’s demise.
Although, the case was yet to be struck out and the deceased monarch was yet to lift the suspension imposed on him and 20 other chiefs that engaged in the revolt that was described as an aberration against the city’s tradition.
Sources said that some of the kingmakers have decided to uphold the decision of the late Olubadan that suspended him, a stance that would end his chances, and the next person to the throne, Owolabi Olakulehin, who was from the same ruling house as Adetunji, which disqualifies him.
And the next in line and most eligible candidate to the throne is Ladoja, the political godfather of the sitting governor, Seyi Makinde, who sources close to the statehouse said was not ready to jeopardise his second term ambition as well as betray the man that assisted him to the office.
Following the controversies, Makinde has been asked to suspend plans to coronate Balogun as the new traditional ruler for the city pending the resolution of the existing issues.
Cautioning the governor against recognising Balogun, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Micheal Lana, in a letter dated January 3, said installing the former lawmaker as king would amount to an act which he described as aberration and illegality.