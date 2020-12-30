Oyo Govt. looses restrictions on crossovers services, vigils

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved crossover worship services, other vigils for mosques, churches, and other religious centers across the state with a directive that the services be conducted in strict compliance with coronavirus protocols put in place by health experts.

Aside from lifting the restriction, the governor also approved the suspension of the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government, saying that officials of the State’s Task Force on Covid-19 would ensure strict compliance to the guidelines and advisories during the Yuletide and after.

Makinde said that though the government had approved crossover services and vigils, the religious faithful at different worship places must adhere strictly to the advisories and guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Through a statement by his spokesman, Taiwo Adisa, the governor hinted that the approval followed considerations and endorsement by the chairman of the state’s Technical Team of the COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Temitope Alonge, who, alongside his team, reviewed the earlier pronouncement.

He, however, added that though the curfew had been lifted, other advisories earlier released by the Task Force, including the directive of 50 per cent occupancy for worship and event centres, ban of street carnivals, and others, remain in effect.

“Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.

“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.

“Secondly, he has directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organizations to comply and by so doing ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus,” the statement said.

Furthermore, Makinde enjoined residents of the state, including private healthcare providers and individuals feeling unwell, to access the available testing centers across the 33 local government areas of the state.