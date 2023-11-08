Oyo Govt. goes after substandard primary schools owners

As a measure to boost education standards across Oyo, the State government has concluded plans to start shutting down substandard primary schools in the state.

It said that the enforcement against substandard schools would be done with the Education Secretaries, and Heads of Sections in all local governments, to end cases of mushroom schools across Oyo.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Soliu Adelabu, who disclosed this during a meeting with basic education stakeholders on Wednesday, stressed that substandard schools would not be allowed to operate in the state.

During the meeting held in Ibadan, the state capital, he said the Ministry and OYOSUBEB officials would work closely with relevant stakeholders to tighten the noose on operators of mushroom Primary schools.

The commissioner charged the Education Secretaries, Heads of Sections in the 33 Local Government areas of the state to get set, as the meeting was part of steps and institutional preparations towards the crackdown.

While appealing to stakeholders’ for their unwavering commitment to the task, he urged that they join the administration’s drive to better the lots of children in the basic education sub-sector.

The Commissioner also admonished relevant stakeholders, to step up their game in the proper supervision of schools under their watch.

“Let us commit ourselves to the betterment of our public schools, as this will ultimately impact the lives and future of the students under our care”, he admonished.

The Commissioner, however, disclosed that the government under the supervision of Governor Seyi Makinde is making moves to address infrastructural decay in primary schools.

He noted that the Governor had given the Ministry a matching order to identify schools with urgent need of infrastructural overhaul.

“The Oyo State government is doing everything possible to bring every child of school age on board. However, we must not compromise our commitment to quality and standard education in the state”.

Speaking on the lingering issue of recruitment of primary school teachers, the Education commissioner said, “We are aware that teachers are retiring, and the staff strength in our primary schools are reducing. I assure you that, by God’s grace, we will recruit more teachers in the basic education sector by February 2024,” he said.

The Commissioner stressed that standard in education must not dwindle, and appealed to education Secretaries and private schools’ owners to take the issue of standard in schools seriously.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinating Director, OYOSUBEB, Mrs. Olaide Ladipo said the board is committed to the betterment of public primary schools.

She noted that the recent inspection of the Commissioner for Education, along with the management team of OYOSUBEB brought forth the areas where schools fall short, and where urgent attention is needed.

Represented by the Director, Administration and Supply, David Isola, the Coordinating Director, said the meeting serves as a pivotal platform to address the challenges.

In his response, on behalf of his colleagues, the Education Secretary, Ido Local government, Mr. Bukola Adigun, assured the State government of their dedication to improve education in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

