Oyo Govt fixes May 15 for council election, releases guidelines

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has fixed May 15 for the state’s local government election and also released the time-table and guidelines for the exercise in the 33 councils of the state.

The electoral body explained that the exercise billed for May 15 was in line with Section 30 Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), Section 5 (a), and Paragraph 1 (1) Schedule 2 of the State Independent Electoral Commission Law CAP 154, Laws of Oyo State.

The commission’s Chairman, Isiaka Olagunju, said that plans had been perfected to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections across the 33 councils in the state.

The chairman who disclosed that the election would hold at 8:00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. on the said date urged all stakeholders to give their support and cooperation to the commission in achieving credible, and transparent local government elections.

Olagunju, through a statement on Monday, said that prospective candidates are expected to obtain nomination forms in respect of the elections into their councils at the commission’s Headquarters before Monday 30th April 2021.

He listed the nomination forms amount to include the sum of N250,000:00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) for the position of Chairman, N100,000:00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) for the position of a councilor.

“The breakdown of the election time table is as follows: Monday, 15th February, 2021, (a) Publication of notice of Election, (b) Release of Election Time Table, (c) Release of Election Guidelines. Wednesday, 17th February -Friday, 14th May 2021, (a) Commencement of Political Activities, Commencement and end of Campaigns by Political Parties.

“Monday, 22nd February and Wednesday, 10th March, 2021, Conduct of Party Primaries by Political Parties and observation of Primaries by the Commission. Friday 12th March- Friday 19th March 2021, Display of Voters register Collection of Personal Data Forms for candidates by Political Parties.

“Monday 22nd March and Friday 26th March 2021, Submission of Personal Data Forms for candidates by Political Parties. Saturday 27th March -6th April, 2021, Verification/Screening of Councillorship Candidates. Monday 5th April –Tuesday 6th April 2021, Verification/Screening of Chairmanship candidates.

“Wednesday, 7th April 2021, Delivery of list of qualified candidates to political parties by OYSIEC. Friday 9th April –Sunday 11th April 2021, Appeals/Substitution of un-cleared candidates. Wednesday, 14th –Friday 16th April 2021, Screening of substituted candidates by OYSIEC.

“Tuesday 20th April – Friday 30th April 2021, Collection of Nomination Forms by all cleared candidates. Wednesday, 5th May – Thursday 6th May 2021, Submission of nomination Forms by all Cleared candidates by political parties. Friday, 7th May 2021, Publication of names of qualified candidates.

“Monday 10th May –Friday 14th May 2021, a Submission of names and addresses of Parties’ agents to the Commission Publication of Notice of Polls. Friday, 14th May 2021, End of Electioneering campaign (12 midnight). Saturday, 15th May 2021, election day (8:00 A.M – 3:00 P. M.). Saturday, 22nd May 2021, Runoff/Re-run election (if any).