Oyo Govt. equips judges on physically challenged persons’ rights

The Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disabilities has organized a one-day workshop for judges in the state judiciary, aimed at deepening their understanding and enforcement of disability rights laws.

The event brought together legal experts, human rights advocates, and members of the judiciary to examine legal frameworks protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

Participants at the workshop were taken through key provisions of both national and state disability laws, using case studies to illustrate how judges can address discrimination and promote accessibility within the justice system.

The interactive sessions, which took place in Ibadan, also provided an opportunity for judges to share their experiences and challenges in handling disability-related cases.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Agency, Barr. Ayodele Adekanbi, said the workshop was part of ongoing efforts to promote inclusive justice in Oyo State.

Adekanbi noted that despite existing laws, such as the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, enforcement has remained a challenge due to limited awareness and training among judicial officers.

He emphasized the vital role judges play in ensuring equal access to justice, urging them to apply the law with empathy and a rights-based approach. He added that the agency would continue to collaborate with stakeholders to promote the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities in the state.

Meanwhile, Justice Aderonke Aderemi, who represented the Chief Judge of Oyo State at the event, commended the agency for its foresight in organizing the workshop.

Aderemi stated that the judiciary is committed to upholding the rights of all citizens, including persons living with disabilities, and assured that the knowledge gained from the session would inform future rulings.

In conclusion, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities reiterated its commitment to building a more inclusive society through advocacy, awareness, and institutional training.

It further called on other arms of government and civil society to play their part in protecting the rights of over 15 million Nigerians living with disabilities.