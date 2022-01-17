Oyo Govt. doubles fight against Lassa fever after two positive cases

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that it has activated several containment plans and also put in place preventive measures after the reported cases of the Lassa Fever in Iwajowa Local Government Area of the state.

Aside from the unveiled plans, the government also urged residents across the state to remain calm over the reported cases, adding the emergency response had been perfected to ensure containment of the disease.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bode Ladipo, who made the call, assured residents that plans have been concluded to ensure the government break chain of the disease transmission across the state.

Through a statement on Monday, Ladipo noted that the government has already set up a surveillance system across local governments and repositioned doses of antiviral agents for the treatment of the reported cases, adding that personal protective devices had been provided for health care providers at Iwere Ile and Iganna.

According to him, the attention of the Ministry was drawn to reported cases of deaths at Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022. The deaths were said to have been associated with fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, and some neck swelling.

He added that development warranted a high-level investigating team led by him to visit the LGA on Thursday to assess the situation and provide the necessary support to abate any further transmission of the illness.

“An initial visit to the State General Hospital at Iwere lle revealed the fact that there was an increase in the number of cases brought from the Gaa Agbaruru settlement with confirmation of two deaths at the facility. The team was then led to Gaa Agbaruru, a Fulani settlement in the Iwere ward of the LGA where the victims of the illness came from.

“It was observed that there were cases with symptoms mentioned above but were recuperating. It was also confirmed that there was indeed a high degree of contact between the inhabitants, rodents, and bats. In addition, the challenge of having potable water was noted.

“Blood samples were taken from the recuperating individuals with samples of water also taken. These samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory for Haemorrhagic Fever in Abuja for analysis and confirmation. The result of the investigation from the Reference Laboratory was received today, 17th January, 2022 with two of the 10 samples testing positive for Lassa Fever.

“As such, the ministry has repositioned doses of antiviral agents for the treatment of the lassa fever cases and personal protective devices for the health care providers at Iwere lle and Iganna. Health education and environmental sanitation are presently ongoing in the communities. The State Surveillance System has been augmented across all Local Governments in the State. Suspected cases are to be referred to the nearest Government Hospital for free and quality care.”

