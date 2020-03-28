Report on Interest

Oyo Govt. discovers 84 new suspected coronavirus cases, impose dusk to dawn curfew

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, announced stringent measures to halt the coronavirus spread in the state after three new confirmed cases and 84 suspected cases were discovered in the state.

Makinde’s announcement came hours after Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), claimed that Oyo now has three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Among the cases, Theguild gathered, was fiancee of the hip-hop star, David Adeleke popularly called Davido.

In a statement the governor personally signed, he said: “As a result of this, I have directed that the following additional measures be put in place: dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than 10 people should be held anywhere in Oyo State,”.

The governor added: “From Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.”

Makinde, also suspended inter-state transportation, incoming and outgoing, except for vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products, saying, this takes effect from Sunday night, March 29, 2020. All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

According to the Governor, 84 other suspected cases have been identified in the state as contact tracing and collection of samples commence.

“The state’s diagnostic centre set up in collaboration with the University College Hospital is now ready,” Makinde said. “The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) certification is still pending but the Director-General of NCDC has made a pre-statement about the molecular laboratory in Oyo State.”

He noted that the state’s “index case remains stable and is still under observation in the isolation unit at Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho.”

