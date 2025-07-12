Oyo Govt. begins staff audit for personal gap identification

The Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Establishments and Training, has concluded plans to embark on a comprehensive audit of staff within the Centrally Deployed Cadres (CDC).

It said that the audit exercise would enable the government to obtain information on the existing vacancies and possible shortage of particular skills.

According to the state government, the audit exercise, which begins from Monday, July 14, to Friday, July 25, 2025, aligns with the Federal Government’s directive to audit the workforce on the state’s payroll.

The exercise is aimed at optimizing workforce management and enhancing operational efficiency across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, said the proactiveness of the Ministry aligns with the initiative of the Federal Government through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on Staff Audit.

Adelabu noted that the audit is designed to ensure accurate documentation and improve records management, thereby aiding the development of a reliable data bank for CDC officers across all MDAs.

“The proactive steps taken by the Oyo State Ministry of Establishments and Training are in alignment with the Federal Government’s directive to update nominal rolls and validate officers’ information on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS),” the Commissioner stated.

He called on all MDAs to extend full cooperation to the audit team to ensure a smooth, transparent, and successful exercise.