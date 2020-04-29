Oyo Govt. approves light up project for 70 roads

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

As part of the effort to improve security of lives and property in Oyo State, the Government has approved the installation of street lights on 70 roads across the state.

It also approved the list of Private Sector Participants (PSP) operators that would collect solid waste from houses and transport to the State dumpsites, to ensure a safe and cleaner environment for residents.

The governor, Sayi Makinde, disclosed the approved projects in a statement made available to our correspondent after the weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held online yesterday evening.

Makinde said: “During the meeting, we approved the extension of the “Light Up Oyo” project to other zones in the state. 70 roads have been captured in Phase II of the project.

“The EXCO also approved the rehabilitation of two waste dumpsites; Ajakanga in Oluyole Local Government Area and Awotan near Apete in Ido Local Government Area. This will expand the capacity of the dumpsites so that waste collection and disposal can be carried out more efficiently.

“The selection of Private Sector Participants (PSP) to remove solid waste from houses to the dumpsites has been concluded”.