Oyo Govt. approves 5000 newly recruited teachers resumption

The Oyo State government has directed that the newly recruited 5000 teachers under the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) immediately resume their duty post after distributing employment letters to the tutors.

It explained that the letter distribution and subsequent resumption directive followed series of scrutiny and verification exercises embarked upon to correct all errors noticed during and after the conduct of examination and oral test for the successful applicants.

The state’s TESCOM Chairman, Akinade Alamu, said that the commission commenced the letter distribution on Monday and that 4,400 letters have been released to successful applicants who are to resume working immediately.

Confirming the development on Tuesday while briefing journalists in Ibadan, the chairman said that the remaining 600 employment letters were withheld due to certain errors on the part of the applicants.

He hinted that the errors include misspelled names as well as invalid emails among others, assuring those yet to receive theirs that the letters would be collected immediately after correction of errors by the applicants.

Alamu added that the letters were sent to the centralized zones in the 33 local government areas for collection in other to avoid overcrowding or breaching of other Covid-19 protocols.

“While congratulating the successful applicants, we want to appeal to those that are also successful but yet to get their letters to exercise patience.”

“We discovered that 600 among the letters have errors that need to be rectified, that is already being sorted and corrected as we speak and will be distributed as well,” Alamu said.

However, the Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Olabisi Oderinde congratulated the selected candidates for their patience despite several breaks in the process of the appointment due to Covid-19.