Oyo Gov. presents N892bn as 2026 budget

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented a N891.99 billion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to the Oyo State House of Assembly, describing it as a strategic plan to accelerate economic growth and expand opportunities across the state.

In his address, Makinde said the budget, tagged the “Budget of Economic Expansion,” builds on the achievements of previous years and is designed to strengthen productivity, improve infrastructure, and enhance social and economic services for residents.

The presentation took place on Monday at the Oyo State House of Assembly in Ibadan during a special plenary session, where Makinde formally laid the budget before lawmakers.

During the presentation, he highlighted how the allocations were structured to support critical sectors and ensure sustainable development across the state.

The proposed plan allocates N502 billion to capital expenditure and N389 billion to recurrent costs, maintaining a 60:40 ratio.

The governor identified Infrastructure, Education, Health, and Agriculture as the key priority areas of the 2026 budget.

Under the proposal, Infrastructure is set to receive N210.03 billion, Education N155.21 billion, Health N70.87 billion, and Agriculture N19.99 billion to boost food production and rural development.

Makinde praised the Assembly for its cooperation on previous budgets, noting that timely legislative approvals had facilitated major progress in infrastructure, human capital development, and service delivery.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to incorporating citizens’ input into the budgeting process, saying the proposal reflects the needs and aspirations of Oyo residents. The budget has now been submitted to the House for consideration and approval.