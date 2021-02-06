Oyo Gov. approves COVID-19 support funds for Corp members

In a bid to cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic on graduate undergoing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved special support funds for Corp members to reduce financial burden on them.

Makinde said that the funds was approved considering the role often played by corp members in the state’s particularly providing personnel that often render their services for the development of health sector.

The governor announced the funds yesterday while receiving the Governing Board led by its Chairman, Ambassador Fatima Abubakar, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on a courtesy visit.

According to him, we believe so much in the NYSC programme. I never had the opportunity to go outside of this region until I went for my NYSC in 1990. The programme has brought a lot of people together and it has helped in fostering national unity.

“There should have been a lot of modifications to the programme. So, I will encourage the Governing Board to look at those things we can modernise so that the programme will remain relevant to our situation right now as opposed to when it was founded in 1973.

“I am aware of all of the things listed here as challenges because I have had the opportunity to meet with the NYSC state coordinator and she has made some requests. We are looking at them. We could not do some last year because it was obviously a tough year for everybody in this country and for the whole world. We hope to support NYSC in Oyo State, despite the pandemic and other challenges the state is being faced with and we will support them with some of their requests this year.”

Earlier, Abubakar, who commended the governor for the gesture and other numerous interventions including improving facilities at the Camp, said that the increment of Corps members allowance from N4,000 to N5,000 was a welcome development.

She, therefore, appealed to the government to assist in upgrading other facilities at the permanent orientation camp, as well as, the office accommodation being used as the state secretariat of the NYSC.