Oyo former governor’s daughter left an indelible mark- Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the loss of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi’s daughter, Bisola Kola-Daisi, describing the contribution of the deceased as one that has left an indelible mark on the country’s developmental strides.

Sanwo-olu said that the late Ajimobi’s daughter made significant contributuons to national projects while serving as a Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The Governor added that through the office, Kola-Daisi left a lasting impact on the country and positively influenced many lives, who she did not even know.

He expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to her mother, Florence Ajimobi, her husband, Idris Kola-Daisi, and their families, urging them to find strength in her legacy and the belief that her death was an act of God.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor reflected on her short but meaningful life.

He praised her dedication and the footprints she left on every project she handled, emphasizing her role in shaping lives and national development.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The death of a loved one is very painful, as it is irreparable, but we must always take solace in God, especially if the deceased has lived a good life, just like the late Mrs Bisola Kola-Daisi.”

He further stated, “I pray that God will grant the late Mrs Bisola Kola-Daisi eternal rest and grant the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and avert such tragedy in the family.”