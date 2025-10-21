Oyo ex-lawmaker dies hours after meeting party members

A former lawmaker who represented Kishi/Igbeti constituency in Oyo State Ganiyu Ayesoro, has been laid to rest after medical experts confirmed him dead in the state.

Ayesoro, who was said to have died hours after a meeting with party loyalist, was confirmed dead by sources close to the grieving family.

The source added that the former lawmaker was pronounced dead on Tuesday by medical experts who examined him after his body temperature changed suddenly.

According to him, the deceased was still with some loyalist or the party and his group tol 11 pm yesterday but this morning was pronounced dead by medical experts.

Ayesoro’s body was laid to rest according to Muslim rites at about 4:30 pm in the state.