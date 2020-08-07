Oyo COVID-19 death toll hits 30, over 1400 discharge

No fewer than 30 patients have died from the coronavirus pandemic in Oyo State and a total number of 1420 patients have been discharged from various isolation centers in the state.

The death toll in the state increased to 30 after two COVID-19 patients in isolation were confirmed dead by medical experts after efforts to save their lives proved abortive.

Announcing the records, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement on his official social media handle yesterday, disclosed that 24 additional patients were discharged from isolation centers after recovering from the virus.

While noting that the patients were from 10 local governments, Makinde urged residents to adhere strictly to the guidelines announced by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and health experts in Oyo.

The governor said: “So far, the cases are from Akinyele (7), Ido (5), Ibadan North (3), Egbeda (2), Lagelu (2), Ibadan South West (1), Ibadan North West (1), Oluyole (1) and Ona Ara (1) Local Government Areas.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19 related deaths in the state. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is thirty.’’ He added.

The state which recorded its first case of COVID19 in March has witnessed a progression as the government continues to advocate for the citizen to always adhere to the precautionary measures melted out by NCDC.