Oyo court remands man for defiling 9yrs-old sister-in-law

An Oyo State Magistrate Court has remanded a 44-year-old man, Stephen Mark, in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling his nine-year-old sister-in-law.

It was gathered that the suspect had carnal knowledge of the minor while his wife was away from their Koso area of Iseyin metropolis residence.

However, a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday, ordered that Mark be remanded in a correctional centre pending such times the matter would be called.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Maaruff Mudashiru, who adjourned the matter until Oct 19, for hearing, ordered the defendant to engage the services of a lawyer.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Shaib Shedrack, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in the Koso area of Iseyin metropolis, within the court’s jurisdiction on September 9.

Shedrack alleged that the defendant defiled his nine-year-old sister-in-law when his wife went to the market.

The offence, he said, was punishable under the provisions of Section 222, Paragraph 2, C 38, of the Criminal Code Laws of the Federation 2004.

After the charge was read to him, the defendant who was not represented by any counsel, pleaded not guilty.