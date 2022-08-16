Oyo court may dissolve 15yrs marriage over husband’s laziness

A businesswoman, Tawakalitu Sanusi, has asked a Mapo Grade A Customary Court sitting in Ibadan to dissolve her 15-year-old marriage to estranged husband over his laziness.

Sanusi said that she is further frustrated by her husband’s alleged ineptitude when he barred her from having access to their three children.

According to her, her husband, identified as Olaide turned down all available job opportunities provided by his father due to his pride.

“After losing his white collar job, I pleaded with him times without number to learn a trade or get a lesser job, but he was only interested in an office work.

“For instance, I got him a security job at the University College Hospital (UCH), but he told me that he cannot withstand staying awake in the night. Also, my father got him a job as a driver, but Sanusi bluntly refused,” She said.

She said that she attempted to travel to Saudi Arabia to work as a domestic so that she can provide for him and their children.

Sanusi disclosed that in order to keep the home going, she travelled to Abuja and Lagos to hustle and regularly sent money to her husband and the children.

She further alleged that he has now denied her access to the children and threatened to kill her if she ever goes to his house to see the children again.

On his part, Olaide denied some of the allegations leveled against him and consequently prayed the court to grant him custody of the three children.

After the couple were said to have testified, the court’s President, S.M Akintayo adjourned the matter until Sept. 30 for judgment.

Akintayo further advised the petitioner and the respondent to maintain peace and order.

